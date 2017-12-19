Waverly Community Schools names new, permanent superintendent

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Waverly Community Schools named a permanent superintendent on Thursday.

This year marks Kelly Blake’s 30th year in education, with all but one of those years spent in Waverly Community Schools.

She began her career at Colt Elementary School as a fifth grade teacher, and has also taught several elementary grades. Additionally, Blake has served as an instructional and response-to-intervention coach, Reading Recovery teacher, Title 1 teacher and Director of Teaching and Learning.

Blake received a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Master’s degree in Literacy from Michigan State University. Her administrative certificate was obtained through the Michigan Association of School Administrator’s Path to Leadership coursework.

Blake was selected upon unanimous decision from Waverly board members. The staff, teachers, students and Waverly community came out in support of hiring of Blake.

