THIS MORNING: Two people escape Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Fire crews quickly extinguished a fire in Lansing early this morning.

Lansing and Delta Township fire responded to a 2-story home around 4 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Washtenaw Street.

And when firefighters got inside the home they found a fire in one of the bedrooms.

Fire officials tell us the flames were put out within minutes and there were no injuries.

Two people were living in the home but officials say they will be displaced while the investigation and clean up continues.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

