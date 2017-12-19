Rangel’s Waterproofing | Water Source

Finding the source of water in a wet basement depends largely on the type of foundation your home has.

Here are a few of the differences: Most new homes have poured wall foundations and the most common source of water are wall cracks.

With block foundations water can find its way in through cracks in the floor, the joint where the floor meets the wall, and by being trapped in the blocks causing seepage and humidity.

A common theme with any water seepage is an excess of water surrounding the foundation.

The moment you suspect water in your basement, call a professional- this will prevent costly repairs.

