President Trump makes Disney “Hall of Presidents” debut

(CBS) – An animatronic version of U.S. President Donald Trump has been added to Walt Disney World’s ‘Hall of Presidents’ attraction.

The robotic figure debuted on Tuesday at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida.

The Trump-likeness wears a black suit, jacket unbuttoned, and a blue and white striped tie.

According to a statement published on Disney’s website, Trump “personally recorded remarks exclusively for The Hall of Presidents, just as each sitting president has done for the attraction since the early 1990s.”

The animatronic Trump delivers a speech alongside other American presidents, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, in a 25-minute retelling of the history of the United States.

>>Video Courtesy ‘WALT DISNEY WORLD’