New automotive history museum planned for Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Here in mid-Michigan we’re surrounded by automotive history.

And right now in Jackson, a plan is in the works to capture some of that history in a new museum.

It may look like just an old industrial building, but Ted O’Dell sees something different.

“I see fantastic possibilities. I see Jackson’s history,” O’Dell said.

The building is the future home of the Hackett Auto Museum.

Located on Hupp Avenue in Jackson, various auto companies used the site 100 years ago to build cars, including Hackett Automobiles, where the museum gets its name.

O’Dell, the museum’s owner, says $1.4 million is being raised through investments, grants, and donations to restore the building.

“The plan is to have an automotive museum, event venue space for weddings, off-site corporate meetings, and also collector car storage,” O’Dell said.

The museum will hold around 40 classic American cars that span the decades.

But they also want to highlight cars that were built in Jackson.

“Jackson has a wonderful, rich history of automotive heritage. And it’s our intent to help preserve and protect that,” O’Dell said. “And I would like to make this the permanent home for Jackson automobiles.”

With Jackson on the move, O’Dell says this is a great time to create a new destination.

“There is so much growth, and so many wonderful things happening in Jackson today that I saw that, and I wanted to be a part of that excitement,” O’Dell said.

He hopes to open the museum in May, 2019.

“If all goes well we hope to start construction this coming spring. I think this a fantastic facility to preserve and save for future generations,” O’Dell said.

If you’d like to donate or learn more about the project visit this link: https://hackettautomuseum.org/