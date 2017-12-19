UPDATE: Lansing Police: 2 dead on city’s south side

UPDATE (9:42 a.m.) – Lansing Police tell 6 News that two people are dead following a possible murder-suicide on the city’s south side this morning.

Police say a 47-year-old man shot a 39-year-old woman just after 8:35 a.m. outside a house following an argument that began inside the home.

The names of the two have not been released.

Lansing Police were called to the 2700 block of Marion just after 8:35 a.m.

