UPDATE: Lansing Police: 2 dead on city’s south side

UPDATE (9:42 a.m.) – Lansing Police tell 6 News that two people are dead following a possible murder-suicide on the city’s south side this morning.

Police say a 47-year-old man shot a 39-year-old woman just after 8:35 a.m. outside a house following an argument that began inside the home.

The names of the two have not been released.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two people are dead following what Lansing Police are calling a possible argument on the city’s south side.

Lansing Police were called to the 2700 block of Marion just after 8:35 a.m. on a report of two people arguing.

A Lansing Police captain tells 6 News that two people are now confirmed dead.

They have not confirmed that the deaths are a result of a murder-suicide and were shot.

