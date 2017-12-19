Fire hits house north of Morrice

MORRICE, Mich (WLNS) – Fire gutted a house just north of Morrice late this morning.

Crews from at least six fire departments were called to the house on West Lansing Road in Shiawassee County just before 11 a.m.

A family of three people live in the house but were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters tell 6 News that as many as four dogs were in the house and did not escape the fire.

It is not known at this time what caused the fire and there were no injuries.

6 News crews were kept far away from the scene while firefighters surrounded the house.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.