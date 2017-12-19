Fire hits house north of Morrice

By Published: Updated:

MORRICE, Mich (WLNS) – Fire gutted a house just north of Morrice late this morning.

Crews from at least six fire departments were called to the house on West Lansing Road in Shiawassee County just before 11 a.m.

A family of three people live in the house but were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters tell 6 News that as many as four dogs were in the house and did not escape the fire.

It is not known at this time what caused the fire and there were no injuries.

6 News crews were kept far away from the scene while firefighters surrounded the house.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Fire hits house north of Morrice

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s