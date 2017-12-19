Extra firearm deer hunting season scheduled in Alpena County

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) – Michigan officials have scheduled an additional firearm hunting season for antlerless deer in Alpena County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the hunt will take place from Jan. 4-7 and Jan. 11-14 on private land south of state highway 32.

Deer and elk specialist Chad Stewart says the purpose is to better align the harvest ratios of antlered and antlerless deer in the area. He says killing more antlerless deer can improve habitat and the fitness of the overall herd.

Stewart says another goal is to keep deer infected with bovine tuberculosis away from cattle in the area, where the disease has been a problem for many years.

A state program offers payments to landowners willing to allow deer hunting on their property.