Eaton County Sheriff’s K9 officer gets new vest

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – The newest Eaton County Sheriff’s K9 officer is wearing a new protective vest today thanks to an anonymous donor.

K9 Tank is now wearing a stab and bullet protective vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page the vest was sponsored by an anonymous donor and will be embroidered with the “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always ”.

Since 2009 Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, MA has provided bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since it began the group has provided over 2,700 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over $2.3 million.