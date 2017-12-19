Authorities: Officer fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man

By Published:

OAK PARK, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer in suburban Detroit has fatally shot a hatchet-wielding man who had threatened a shooting.

Steve Cooper, director of Oak Park’s public safety department, says the man called police Monday evening and told them he had a gun and a hatchet. Cooper says the man said he would “shoot up the neighborhood” and confronted officers who responded to a home.

Cooper says one of the officers shot the 48-year-old man after he advanced toward them “wielding the hatchet in a threatening manner.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released. No other injuries were reported.

Cooper says the officer who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s