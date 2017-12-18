Twitter rolls out stricter rules on abusive content

Published:
Twitter
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is now enforcing stricter policies on violent and abusive content like hateful images or symbols, including those attached to user profiles.

Twitter says in a blog post that it will start enforcing its updated guidelines Monday, a month after first announcing them.

Twitter will weigh hateful imagery in the same way it does graphic violence and adult content on its site. That means users may not use such imagery in live video or profile and header images.

If a user posts hateful symbols or images, it must be marked “sensitive media.” Other users would then see a warning that would allow them to decide whether to view the post.

Twitter is also prohibiting users from abusing or threatening others through their profile information, including usernames.

