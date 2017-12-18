Surprise donations land in Livingston County Salvation Army Red Kettles



LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) -There were some surprises in a Salvation Army red kettle this past week.

According to our media partners at WHMI the Salvation Army of Livingston County received a very generous donation.

Four gold coins and a gold bar were dropped into one of iconic red kettles.

This comes after they found two silver coins in a red kettle last week.

The total value comes to $6,100.

The Salvation Army still has a little over $175,000 to go to reach their goal of $385,000 in red kettle donations this year.