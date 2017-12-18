Skubick: Petitions to put gerrymandering rule revisions on ballot turned in to state

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It looks like Michigan voters will decide whether to change the method for drawing voting district lines for the legislature and Congress.

Petition backers are claiming victory today in gathering enough signatures to place this question on next November’s ballot.

They needed more than 300,000 valid petition signatures and they claim they collected a whole bunch more. The state will sample the signatures to determine if they gathered enough.

But there’s a fairly good chance opponents of this ballot plan will go to court to block this from the ballot.

Under the current system the state political party that controls the legislature has the power to draw voting district lines.

And the folks say that results in gerrymandered districts which allow the party in control to reduce the number of seats the other party can win.

This petition drive was unique in that organizers did not pay for names and they think the fact that this was a grassroots operation bodes well for passing it next year.

State certification of the petitions is expected early next year.

