Lansing and other communities set to file lawsuit against drug companies

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – A federal lawsuit is being filed on behalf of nine cities and counties around Michigan, including Lansing, accusing drug manufacturers and distributors of racketeering, over-promotion, reckless production and fraudulent claims regarding the safety of opioid painkillers.

The communities involved want compensation from those companies for the “exorbitant costs to taxpayers” connected to the opioid crisis.

A news conference is planned for Tuesday at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.

