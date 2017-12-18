Lansing and other communities set to file lawsuit against drug companies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – A federal lawsuit is being filed on behalf of nine cities and counties around Michigan, including Lansing, accusing drug manufacturers and distributors of racketeering, over-promotion, reckless production and fraudulent claims regarding the safety of opioid painkillers.

The communities involved want compensation from those companies for the “exorbitant costs to taxpayers” connected to the opioid crisis.

A news conference is planned for Tuesday at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.