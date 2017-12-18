Group teaches gun safety through stress scenarios

(WLNS) – Two veterans are using the skills they learned in combat to help others deal with high stress situations.

They’re doing it through their facility called “Ramtac”.

Monte Malek, a 24-year veteran with US Air Force security forces, and Ron Klumpp, a Marine Corps veteran, teamed up with former first responder Mike Klumpp to teach others how to stay safe when it comes to using firearms.

Their training puts participants under pressure, teaching them how to make the best decisions in a short amount of time.

“We want you to be comfortable in your own home, to be able to effectively address a threat that might be in your home whether it’s verbally, whether its physically, Ron can teach that too or if you have to actually use a gun to protect your home,” explained Monte Malik. “Our goal is to get you all those steps and all those levels so that you can have the confidence to protect yourself and your family.”

Ramtac offers several services from civilian training to shoot house scenarios.