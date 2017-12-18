“Chesley” Pet Of The Day December 18

Meet “Chesley”, our Pet Of The Day today. 2-year-old Chesley is a sweet little cat. She is all about warm fireplaces and cuddling. Chesley has been at the shelter a LONG time. Her Christmas wish is a forever home. She is a loving girl – low key and friendly. She’s great with other cats and really is a lap warmer kind of gal! She has been neutered, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can meet Chesley at the Soldan’s Pet Supply in Charlotte. You can learn more about Chesley by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

