BWL to build $500 Million natural gas power plant

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light is rolling out plans to build a $500 million natural gas-fired power plant in Delta Township.

The plant will be located on the property now housing the Erickson Power Station, which has been producing power since 1973 and is expected to be retired in 2025.

According to a BWL news release the new plant will generate 250 megawatts and create 1,200 construction jobs.

The new plant is part of the utility’s Lansing Energy Tomorrow plan that has identified the aging Eckert coal-fired plant to be retired in 2020.

“This new plant will be the largest project the BWL has ever taken on and allows us to remove a major coal-fired power plant from service,” said General Manager Dick Peffley. “Continuing to generate our own power will ensure Lansing’s energy independence for decades to come so we’re not relying on the grid.

Additionally, following the completion of the new plant expected in 2021, the BWL will relocate its Penn-Hazel Complex, including its warehouse and line, water, fleet and maintenance departments, to a new facility to be built at the RACER Trust site off of W. Saginaw St. and Stanley St. on Lansing’s west side.

That is the site of the former GM Verlinden auto plant, a property that is part of the RACER Trust program.

“BWL’s new clean and green power plant will build upon its already strong environmental stewardship for Metro Lansing,” said Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero. “I’m particularly pleased by BWL’s decision to build a new complex on the RACER Trust site.”

6 News has a crew at the announcement and will update this story online and on 6 News tonight.