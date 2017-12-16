Semi and SUV collide, child suffers serious injuries

By Published: Updated:

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer and SUV on East Bound I-94 and Mount Hope Road in Grass Lake just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday where an infant suffered serious injuries.

Officials say a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 30-year-old woman was traveling East Bound on I-94 passing a semi.

The Tahoe traveled into the lane of the semi-tractor/trailer when it struck the tractor portion of the semi causing the Tahoe to flip over several times after the impact.

A 3-month old child was ejected from the Tahoe in her car seat and was transported to the University of Michigan hospital with serious injuries.

The 41-year-old man driving the semi tractor/trailer was not injured; the woman driving the Tahoe suffered minor injuries.

Deputies were assisted by the Grass Lake Fire Department, Jackson Community Ambulance and the Michigan State Police.

The crash is still under investigation.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s