Police respond to five marijuana dispensary break-ins, 4 people in custody

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police say they responded to five medical marijuana dispensary break-ins Saturday morning between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

The break-ins occurred in the 2500 block of South Cedar Street, 3300 block of South Cedar Street, 1100 block of North Larch Street, 500 block of East Oakland Avenue and 1400 block of West Saginaw Street.

Authorities say after the fifth break-in happened, LPD located a vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Le Grand Drive that matched the description of the suspects leaving one of the dispensaries earlier in the morning.

Lansing Police say three adult males are in custody at this time, along with one juvenile under the age of 17.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.