Police respond to five marijuana dispensary break-ins, 4 people in custody

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police say they responded to five medical marijuana dispensary break-ins Saturday morning between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

The break-ins occurred in the 2500 block of South Cedar Street, 3300 block of South Cedar Street, 1100 block of North Larch Street, 500 block of East Oakland Avenue and 1400 block of West Saginaw Street.

Authorities say after the fifth break-in happened, LPD located a vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Le Grand Drive that matched the description of the suspects leaving one of the dispensaries earlier in the morning.

Lansing Police say three adult males are in custody at this time, along with one juvenile under the age of 17.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s