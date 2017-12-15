Thousands of MSU grads set to earn diplomas this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As Michigan State University grads strolled in to the Breslin Center for the last time, many had their eyes on the prize…or in this case their diplomas.

“I’m really excited, pretty relieved to be done,” said Brian Durkin who received his Master’s Degree.

“I’m super excited, I’m graduating with my Master’s Degree ready to go in to the real world,” MSU graduate Katelyn Tzavelis stated.

Excitement filled the air as years of hard work and dedication finally paid off.

“I’ll be moving down to Chicago, that’s where I’m from and doing some job interviews when I get back and hoping to have a job next week or so set up,” said Durkin.

Friday’s ceremony was for those receiving their Master’s or Doctorate degrees and many even earned their undergraduate degrees at MSU as well and they say after spending between five to six years in Spartan territory, graduation feels bittersweet.

“It’s just weird to be moving on,” said Master’s Degree Graduate Griffin Goble.

“Very nervous, very excited and kind of sad because it’s just…if I go on to get a Doctorate I probably won’t come back here. I’ll probably just go closer to home so it’s just all sorts of emotions today going into graduation,” Claire Thompson stated; Master’s Degree Graduate.

But the future is bright for these MSU grads.

“I’m going to be working in Chicago for United Airlines,” said Goble.

“I want to work in designing skyscrapers eventually,” Durkin stated.

“I’ve been teaching in Liberal, Kansas for just six years and I just love my admin., I love my students and I’ve spent my six years of teaching down there and I just can’t imagine anywhere else,” said Thompson.

More than 2,700 students will earn their diplomas on Friday and Saturday and officially enter the world as Michigan State alumni.