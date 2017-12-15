Possible new evidence puts missing Skelton brothers back in spotlight

MORENCI, Mich. (WLNS) — Their disappearance from a Michigan town made headlines across the country.

And now new evidence is bringing the Skelton brothers back into the spotlight.

Seven years later, the disappearance of the Skelton brothers is still being felt in the small town of Morenci, which is just north of the Michigan-Ohio border.

And the news of a possible lead in this case is being met with mixed emotions.

Another holiday season is here, but Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton have yet to return home to Morenci.

“There’s not a day goes by that somebody in town’s not talking about them,” said Morenci resident Ron Apger.

In November, 2010, the Skelton brothers, then ages 9, 7 and 5, never returned from a visit with their father, John Skelton.

Skelton is considered a suspect in their disappearance.

He’s currently in prison after pleading no contest to charges of unlawful imprisonment in connection to the boys’ disappearance.

However, their whereabouts has never been discovered.

In September of this year, bones were found in a shed behind a home in Missoula, Montana.

Authorities say they’re from children close in age to the Skelton boys.

Investigators from Michigan and Montana are now working together.

“The evidence that they seized along with the evidence that we have on the Skelton boys, the DNA and the dental records, those will be compared in the system to see if there are any matches,” said Detective-Lieutenant Jeremy Brewer of the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section.

Morenci residents are still processing the news.

“I hope it’s not them. But on the other hand, if it is, it will bring a lot of hearts some peace,” Apger said.

“It kind of gave me cold chills. But yet on the other hand, if it is them, closure would be great for the family,” said Morenci resident Marilyn Bryant.

It could take up to six months for answers.

“We’re going to work it as hard as we can. But we don’t want to give people any false sense of hope out there when it really hasn’t been warranted yet either,” Brewer said.

The investigation is just getting started so be sure to stay with 6 News for updates.