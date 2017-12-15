MSU to set up $10 million counseling fund for Nassar victims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is going to set up a $10 million fund to help get counseling for victims of Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar, a former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, admitted to abusing some patients under the guise of medical treatment when he pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

The plea only covered a few victims, but more than 100 women and girls say Nassar abused them and have filed a civil suit.

Among their complaints, accusers say Michigan State University did not properly investigate or take action when complaints were made by victims dating back to the 1990s.

This morning at a board meeting, Nassar accusers demanded the release of the internal review done by MSU’s attorneys regarding his former work at the university.

The university’s attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, said in a letter to the Attorney General that no such report exists and that “No one else at MSU knew of Nassar’s criminal behavior” until it came out in the news in the fall of 2016..

The 54-year-old was sentenced last week in federal court in Grand Rapids to three 20-year sentences. Investigators found over 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices in 2016.

