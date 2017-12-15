Foundation awards $180K grant for grayling restoration study

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A private grant has been awarded for a campaign to restore the arctic grayling to northern Michigan waters.

The Henry E. and Consuelo S. Wenger Foundation is giving $180,000 to the initiative. The funding will support studies of how existing populations of brown and brook trout might affect young grayling that would be planted in streams.

The grayling is native to Michigan but the fish disappeared in the last century because of habitat damage during the logging era.

The state Department of Natural Resources and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians kicked off a partnership last year to restore self-sustaining populations of the fish. More than 40 other organizations are taking part.

The Consumers Energy Foundation and Rotary Charities of Traverse City also have provided grants for the initiative.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s