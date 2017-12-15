Eminem to host pop-up with ‘mom’s spaghetti’ on the menu

By Published:
Eminem
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Rapper Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York. In a tweet Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, Eminem said is hosting a promotional event Friday in Detroit in the style of a pop-up restaurant with a menu featuring "mom's spaghetti." The event is to promote his new album, "Revival." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Rapper Eminem is hosting a promotional event in Detroit in the style of a pop-up restaurant with a menu featuring “mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem touted the Friday event at the Shelter club to promote his new album, “Revival,” in a tweet Thursday, saying: “Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up.”

He says food and exclusive merchandise will be available.

The spaghetti menu item is a nod to lyrics from his Oscar-winning hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie, “8 Mile,” in which he’s so nervous about competing in a rap battle that “there’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Last month, the rapper released a freestyle rap that derided President Donald Trump, focusing on Trump’s campaign against NFL national anthem protests.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s