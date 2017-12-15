Confirmed case of whopping cough at Grand Ledge Public Schools

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Grand Ledge Public Schools has confirmed cases of Pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

Pertussis can be a very serious illness especially for those who haven’t been protected through immunization.

GLPS is working with the Barry/Eaton Health Department and they ask you check your child’s immunization records. If your child has not be protected against this illness, it is recommended that you go to your doctor to have them immunized.

If you have any questions about the issue you can contact the Barry/Eaton District Health Department. For more imforamtion visit http://www.cdc.gov/feature/pertussis

