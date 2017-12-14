Skubick: Snyder weighs in on MSU’s Simon and the fall of the First Lady

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder is adding his opinion to the debate in town concerning the tenure of MSU President Lou Anna Simon.

The governor is also talking about recent events surrounding First Lady Sue Snyder.

The town was all abuzz this week as the House Republican Speaker Tom Leonard made statewide headlines for his call for the president of MSU to step down now because, he alleges, Dr. Lou Anna Simon has “botched” the Dr. Larry Nassar sexual assault matter.

Up until now the governor has watched this story unfold from the sidelines but now, for the first time, he checks in.

He thinks the ball is in the court of MSU Trustees.

“I view that primarily the responsibility of the trustees at the university,” explained Gov. Snyder. “I know they are good people and let them do their work on the issue to stabilize this terrible thing on behalf of all of us.”

The board, in a December third statement, expressed its full confidence in President Simon.

Mr. Leonard has been criticized by some for allegedly denying the president due process.

Gov. Snyder adds “you always hope for due process.” He says that’s the way our justice system is set up.

Meanwhile, on a personal note, the governor reveals here that First Lady Sue Snyder is recuperating at home after she fell on her elbow, severely damaging her left shoulder.

As the governor tells the story “she had a fall. She tripped over something in a store. She had surgery. It was a terrible in terms of her shoulder injury. It’s going to be a long haul.”

The governor reports he and the three children are providing plenty of care.

“We’re all around her to take care of her and hope we have a great holiday.”

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s