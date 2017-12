Michigan, (WLNS) – Police out in Missoula, Montana say they have found a box containing teeth and bones which may be linked to three missing boys from Morenci, Michigan.

Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton went missing in November of 2010 and have not been seen since.

Since, their disappearance has been investigated as a homicide.

According to WXYZ, detectives in Michigan are working with authorities in Montana to determine if these new remains are connected to the case.