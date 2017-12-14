Postage stamp to honor Sleeping Bear Dunes lakeshore in 2018

Courtesy: USPS

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan will be honored with a postage stamp being released next year.

The illustration features a sweeping view of a sandy beach, lapping Lake Michigan waves and towering dunes for which the park is famous.

The U.S. Postal Service says the Priority Mail Express stamp will cost $24.70.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” named Sleeping Bear Dunes the nation’s most beautiful spot in 2011. More than 1.1 million people visit annually to wander the park’s 35 miles of shoreline, climb the dunes, hike forest trails and tour historic structures including former lifesaving stations.

The park also includes the North and South Manitou Islands, both popular with campers.

Its name was inspired by a Native American legend of a mother bear and her two cubs.

