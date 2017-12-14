“Popcorn” Pet Of The Day December 14

Meet “Popcorn”, our Pet Of The Day today. Popcorn is a 10-month-old Dalmation/AmStaff mix. He’s a sweet puppy looking for an active home. Popcorn needs someone to teach him some manners because he’s a big guy with a lot of energy. He should be introduced slowly to other pets in a home. Popcorn, with a little work, will be a great family dog. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Popcorn by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

