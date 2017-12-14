MSU’s Land Grant Goods gets an ‘A’ for its opportuni’tea’ to fellow Spartans

An assembly line of young Spartans sort, separate and help fuse together a special mission for MSU’s Land Grant Goods.

“We grow organic herbs that are all locally sourced, ethically created, and turn them into unique herbal tea blends.”

Alex Marx said the idea started in 2014.

He and a handful of students, all living at MSU’s Bailey Hall and studying environmental studies, started growing herbs just for fun – and no, not that herb – legal ones like peppermint, lavender, and spearmint.

Abdullah Mohammad, another founding member says the idea then blossomed into a small business, backed by numerous university leaders, but adds the plan was never to profit.

“One of our main goals is just empowering students and giving students an opportunity.”

That’s because Land Grant Goods, MSU’s first ever student run business is also a breaking ground for undergraduate students to learn how the business world really works.

Marx and Mohammed are both graduating, and so they’re teaching a team of fourteen freshmen interns how to run this earthly business, who will take over herb operations when they’re done.

“We’re trying to train, educate, and create the next generation of food activists and entrepreneurs,” says Marx. “It’s an educational venture, we’re not in it for the money.”

It’s a rare business plan, but one providing amazing tea flavors and a future for many MSU students.