Michigan residents can track snowplows online

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is allowing residents to track snowplows and watch them at work via webcam.

The department piloted the snowplow tracking program the last few years. It’s now operational statewide.

The department’s website features a map of the state with the option to view where the department’s snowplows are active on the roads. The website also notes which snowplows are actively plowing or applying material. Some snowplows will also include a picture of what the driver sees out the front window.

The information on the website updates about every 60 to 90 seconds.

A department spokesman says that the information on the website also helps the department determine where and when to deploy forces.

ONLINE: MDOT Snowplow cameras

