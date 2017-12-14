Michigan lawmakers target ‘doc shopping’ by opioid addicts

Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Doctors will be required to check a prescription database before prescribing painkillers and other powerful drugs under legislation that has won final approval in Michigan’s Legislature.

The bill was passed Wednesday. Other bills winning passage would limit the amount of opioids that can be prescribed and require a “bona fide” physician-patient relationship to dispense drugs.

The measures are lawmakers’ latest attempt to combat a deadly opioid epidemic in a state with the 10th-highest per-capita rate of opioid pain reliever prescriptions in the country.

