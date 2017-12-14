Michigan doctor to appeal prison sentence for child porn

By Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan sports doctor who admitted he molested gymnasts plans to appeal a 60-year federal prison sentence on child pornography charges.

Larry Nassar filed a formal notice of appeal Wednesday.

The 54-year-old was sentenced last week in federal court in Grand Rapids to three 20-year sentences. Investigators found over 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices in 2016.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

He’s pleaded guilty to molesting gymnasts with his hands in the Lansing area under the guise of treatment. He awaits sentencing in two counties in those cases starting in January.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s