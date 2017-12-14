Mayor Bernero vetoes council’s “Historic Grand River” street designation in Old Town

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier today Mayor Virg Bernero vetoed a resolution passed by the Lansing City Council that would have co-designated the newly renamed Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in Old

Town as “Historic Grand River.”

“After listening carefully to the extensive debate among stakeholders on this matter, I agree with those who believe the co-designation undermines and devalues the significance of renaming the street after the most important and revered Latino human rights leader in our nation’s history,” Bernero said.

Mayor Bernero also noted that the former East and West Grand River Avenue in Old Town was previously known as Franklin Street and that the original, historic route of Grand River Avenue, which traverses Michigan from Detroit to Grand Rapids, never actually passed through Old Town.

Overturning a mayoral veto requires six votes of the City Council.

The original resolution was narrowly approved on a 5-3 vote.

Council members would have to call a special meeting before the end of the year to consider rejecting the mayor’s veto.