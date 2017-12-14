Is your school closed today? Have the information at your fingertips

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A wintry storm has mid-Michigan in a frozen grip today and that’s good news for thousands of students.

Classes have been delayed or cancelled at more than 100 schools this morning.

You can see the updated list here.

The weather is changing quickly today but you can have the latest forecast, radar and closing information by downloading the 6 News app and the StormTracker 6 app for your iPhone or Android.

Just go here for details on how you can download the app you need for your mobile device.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s