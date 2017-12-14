Accident report from Wednesday’s big snowfall

First responders had their hands full as the snow and ice created dangerous driving conditions across our area.

“Yesterday was kind of the perfect storm because a lot of times storms will come in the evening hours or late hours. This came primarily during the daytime hours so people had already left for work some kids were already in school,” says Clinton County Sheriff, Larry Jerue.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue says once the snow started falling on Wednesday, his deputies started making rescues.

He says there were a total of 27 crashes throughout the county, the majority of them involving one car that hit another.. but that’s not all.

“We also policed 32 vehicles that were in the ditches,” says Sheriff Jerue.

As of this morning, Jackson County officials say throughout the county they saw 58 traffic crashes yesterday.. 33 of those were slide-offs.

Ingham County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to 26 crashes and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to 21.

Those numbers are no surprise to Brandon Tripp who owns Driven Collision in Lansing.

He says, the first snowfall of the season is always his busiest.

“We had some vehicles that were towed in that weren’t driveable, but we also had some vehicles driven in with bumpers hanging and tail lights smashed in and suspension bent up and broken,” says Tripp.

Tripp says that damage can cost a vehicle owner anywhere from $150 to $5,000 depending on the make of the car.

That’s why Sheriff Jerue says even on days like today when it’s not snowing, he hopes people will slow down.

“Take their times, leave early, leave much much earlier than you normally would, plan on slowing down because what may appear to be an ok roadway in front of you suddenly can turn to ice in just a split second,” says Sheriff Jerue.

If you do find yourself in a situation where you’ve slid off the road, the Sheriff says to stay in your car, keep your seat belt on, and call 911.