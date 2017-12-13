More than 6,200 water pipes replaced so far in Flint

By Published:

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – The mayor of Flint says more than 6,200 water pipes have been replaced as the result of the city’s lead crisis.

Mayor Karen Weaver gave an update Tuesday. The city and the state of Michigan agreed earlier this year to replace at least 18,000 lead or galvanized-steel water lines by 2020.

Weaver says “significant progress” is being made. Michael McDaniel, who is overseeing the program, says crews are finding some homes have copper service lines that don’t need to be replaced.

Flint’s water system was contaminated by lead because corrosive water from the Flint River wasn’t properly treated in 2014 and 2015, causing lead to break off inside old pipes.

Flint now gets its water from a different source, although residents still are encouraged to use filters.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s