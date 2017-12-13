More than 6,200 water pipes replaced so far in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – The mayor of Flint says more than 6,200 water pipes have been replaced as the result of the city’s lead crisis.

Mayor Karen Weaver gave an update Tuesday. The city and the state of Michigan agreed earlier this year to replace at least 18,000 lead or galvanized-steel water lines by 2020.

Weaver says “significant progress” is being made. Michael McDaniel, who is overseeing the program, says crews are finding some homes have copper service lines that don’t need to be replaced.

Flint’s water system was contaminated by lead because corrosive water from the Flint River wasn’t properly treated in 2014 and 2015, causing lead to break off inside old pipes.

Flint now gets its water from a different source, although residents still are encouraged to use filters.