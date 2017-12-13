Meridian Township Closes Offices Due to Winter Storm

By Published:

Meridian Township, Mich – Meridian Township will be closing all Township offices at 4:00 pm today, December 13.

Additionally, the Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting and Land Preservation Advisory Board Meeting scheduled for tonight have been canceled.

Fire Chief Fred Cowper has indicated that the weather forecast later today includes heavy snow with swirling winds. The worst of the storm is expected to hit from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

“Safety of residents and community members is of greatest concern to the Township. Township crews are currently out clearing pathways and Township property as quickly and safely as possible,” said Frank Walsh, Meridian Township Manager.

Weather and safety permitting, Township offices will re-open at 8:00 am Thursday, December 14.

