Lansing to see results of study on dealing with unfunded liabilities

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s a problem that a lot of governments are facing: how to deal with unfunded liabilities like pensions for retirees.

The city of Lansing Is still in the hole for more than $680 million in long-term pensions and healthcare pay outs for current city employees and retirees.

Lansing’s financial health team is in charge of figuring out how to pay the liabilities.

Their final meeting of the year is happening this morning.

Back in May the team did an economic analysis of the retiree healthcare and pension plans with the help of a private firm and put together a list of recommendations to stop the defecit from growing larger.

Mayor Virg Bernero spoke with 6 News yesterday.

He told us several of those recomendations have already been implemented but many only affect the short term problems.

“So now the problem will be getting better, but that doesn’t address sort of the problem that’s piled up. The problem remains that dark cloud is the promises made to uh existing retirees to those that have already retired,” explained the mayor.

6 News will be at today’s meeting and will update this story online and on 6 News.