Lansing School District sends students home early, cancels after school activities due to snow

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The continuing snowfall is giving students in the Lansing School District a short day today.

According to the district’s Facebook post all after school programs, sporting events and performing arts activities have been canceled.

The release times for each school are listed below.

Woodcreek at 12:30 p.m.

Tier 1 schools are being released at 1 p.m. – Eastern, Everett, Sexton and Beekman.

Tier 2 and 3 schools are being released at 2:30 p.m. – Cavanaugh, Cumberland, Fairview, Forest View, Gier Park, Post Oak, Reo, Riddle, Gardner, Pleasant View, Averill, Lewton, Willow, Kendon, Lyons, North, Wexford and Dwight Rich.

Tier 4 schools are being released at 4 p.m. – Attwood, Mt. Hope, Pattengill and Sheridan Road.

The district reminds people that bus routes may be delayed due to weather conditions.

