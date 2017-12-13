Crime Stoppers: 1 request for information, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies and one request for information.

They are pictured from left to right:

Request for Information:

50 year old Lansing resident Byron Henderson was murdered on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 on Detroit’s northwest side. The incident took place at 2:35 a.m. on the 15000 block of Westbrook near Pilgrim. The area is filled with abandoned homes and vacant lots. The victim has no ties to Detroit. If you have any information regarding the murder of Mr. Henderson, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Camille Lucille Maxwell is a 40-year-old black female who stands 5’1” tall and weighs 200 pounds. Maxwell has black hair and brown eyes.Ms. Maxwell has a Felony Warrant for Forgery out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Ronnie Lee Potts is a 31-year-old black male who stands 5’6” tall and weighs 190 pounds. Mr. Potts has a Felony Warrant for Forgery out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.