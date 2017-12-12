Son of Detroit’s first black mayor to run for Conyers’ seat

By Published:
(Anthony Lanzilote /Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) – The son of Detroit’s first black mayor is running to replace longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers.

Democratic state Sen. Coleman Young II announced his bid Monday to replace the 88-year-old Conyers, who was facing sexual harassment allegations when he resigned from Congress last week. Conyers cited health reasons for his decision.

Conyers has endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to succeed him in the Detroit-area congressional seat he’s held since 1964. The younger Conyers hasn’t said whether he’ll run.

Young’s father, the late Coleman A. Young, was elected mayor in 1973 and served for 20 years.

Other announced candidates to replace Conyers include his grand-nephew, Democratic state Sen. Ian Conyers, and attorney Michael Gilmore.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says a special election to fill Conyers’ seat will be held during regular primary and general elections in August and November.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s