Snow blankets multiple Michigan counties

By Published:
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

DETROIT (AP) – Weather officials are cautioning motorists to drive carefully with heavy snow fall and reduced visibility expected in parts of Michigan.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings on Monday for over two dozen counties. Anticipated snowfall ranges from up to five inches in southern Michigan to more than a foot of snow expected further north along Lake Michigan.

Weather officials say several winter weather advisories, including for the Detroit area, won’t expire until early Tuesday.

The weather service says motorists should make sure to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles case of emergencies.

Before you leave the house make sure you have the 6 News and StormTracker 6 apps for your mobile device. You can download them for iOS or Android here.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s