Snow blankets multiple Michigan counties

DETROIT (AP) – Weather officials are cautioning motorists to drive carefully with heavy snow fall and reduced visibility expected in parts of Michigan.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings on Monday for over two dozen counties. Anticipated snowfall ranges from up to five inches in southern Michigan to more than a foot of snow expected further north along Lake Michigan.

Weather officials say several winter weather advisories, including for the Detroit area, won’t expire until early Tuesday.

The weather service says motorists should make sure to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles case of emergencies.

