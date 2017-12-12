Skubick: House Speaker refuses to back down from call for MSU president to resign

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – House Republican Speaker Tom Leonard was not backing down today from his call for the MSU president to resign in the wake of the Dr. Larry Nassar sexual crime story.

Republican Speaker Tom Leonard is running for attorney general against west Michigan Republican Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker.

She believes there should be evidence before any calls for MSU president Dr. Lou Anna K. Simon to resign.

“It’s important to have all the evidence before you condemn somebody and make them lose their position,” said Sen. Schuitmaker. “So I think it’s prudent to make sure one has all the evidence before calling for a resignation.”

Republican candidate for governor Brian Calley agrees.

“I think everybody should be entitled to due process,” said Calley. The lieutenant governor added he won’t make any judgment on anybody else’s insights.

Local Republican Senator Rick Jones thinks MSU is a pretty big place and “I think it’s possible Dr. Simon did not really know about the whole situation. If she did and it can be proven, she should resign.

I think it’s premature to ask her to resign when we don’t have any evidence that she knew what was going on.”

Republican Senator Margaret O’Brien is bothered that a university-hired law firm reviewed the Dr. Nassar situation but never filed a report although one attorney wrote the state attorney general that university officials were not aware of the doctor’s conduct.

“When they are saying there is no report, I can’t believe that taxpayer dollars were being spent on an investigation of which there was no report and if that is their stance, than yes, resign but otherwise let’s talk about the findings and how we can improve the situation.”

When asked the senator said “my patience is very thin.”

Everyone is waiting to see if state attorney general Bill Schuette will order an outside probe of the Dr. Nassar case to find out who knew what and when.