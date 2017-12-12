President Trump says accusations of sexual misconduct ‘fabricated’

By Published:
Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump. The women, who first shared their stories before the November 2016 election, called for a congressional investigation into Trump's alleged behavior. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he’s the target of “false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met.”

Mr. Trump lashed out on Twitter Tuesday, a day after three women who previously accused Mr. Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”

Mr. Trump says Democrats “have been unable to show any collusion with Russia” and now are “moving on” to these allegations. He adds: “FAKE NEWS!”

The women — Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks — urged Congress to investigate Trump’s behavior.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied the allegations Monday and pledged to provide a list of eyewitnesses whose accounts exonerated the president. She did not provide the list by late Monday.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s