Plea deal appears in works for regulator in Flint water case

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A state employee charged in the Flint water scandal is returning to court for a possible plea deal with the attorney general’s office.

Online records at District Court in Flint show Adam Rosenthal is scheduled for a plea Tuesday. He’s charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor, including tampering with the results of lead tests.

A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer Monday. The attorney general’s office declined to comment. Rosenthal has been suspended with pay at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Flint’s water system was contaminated by lead in 2014 and 2015 because corrosive water from the Flint River wasn’t properly treated. Lead broke away in old pipes.

Investigators say Rosenthal was warned that the Flint water plant wasn’t ready.

