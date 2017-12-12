Plan to bring Meijer to Hillsdale moves forward with government approval

HILLSDALE. Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been a contentious issue in Hillsdale County for the last several months.

And now a plan to bring a new Meijer store to the Hillsdale area is moving forward.

“We are very pleased that Fayette Township approved the 425 agreement,” said Hillsdale City Manager David Mackie.

Mackie says at a meeting Monday night, officials in Fayette Township approved a deal with the city of Hillsdale.

Because the property on M-99 is in Fayette Township bordering the city, a plan needed to be worked out to decide how tax revenue would be divided and for the new store to use city utilities.

“A new Meijer store is a development that will not only benefit the city of Hillsdale, but all of Hillsdale County,” Mackie said.

Mackie says Meijer is still working on a purchase agreement with the landowner and it could take several years to get the store up and running.

If everything goes through, this will be the first Meijer store in Hillsdale County.

Right now the only major retailer in the county is Walmart.

“Ultimately it’s going to mean more opportunities for more jobs, more retail options, and future growth,” Mackie said.

Some in the community worry such a big retailer moving in will take away customers from small businesses.

“The key component of a small business is that customer service. And we think that’s going to be the factor that keeps the small businesses in town moving and competing with the big stores like Meijer and others,” Mackie said.

The city manager says Meijer has until the end of January to finalize the land purchase agreement.

6 News reached out to Meijer for comment, but they have yet to respond.