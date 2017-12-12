“Little Kitty” Pet Of The Day December 12

Meet “Little Kitty”, our Pet Of The Day today. Little Kitty is a 2-year-old cat. She is a gray and white domestic shorthair Tiger and she is a pretty girl. Little Kitty is calm and friendly. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Little Kitty by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

