Day of Giving will prove beneficial for thousands in need

Food and money donations never stopped pouring in during WLNS-TV’S 10th annual Day of Giving event. This generosity will now benefit tens of thousands of local families.

From Lansing to Jackson 6 News posted up and the people of mid-Michigan provided needed items according to Executive Director for the Greater Lansing Food Bank, Joe Wald.

“It was the best day of giving yet. We had an outpouring of love and support in so many ways.”

In total, 2,701 pounds of food were collected and $14,430 donated. When you combine both, food bank officials say this year’s Day of Giving event will provide 48,000 meals for families living in mid-Michigan.

Patty Parker, Executive Director for the Food Bank of South Central Michigan tells 6 News, “Each year the community response grows and it’s heart-warming to have so many people see the need and answer the call. Thank you to all the people who came out to give or gave online. You really made a difference in the lives of your neighbors in need.”

A sentiment shared by Wald as well.

“What we’ve learned is nobody chooses to be hungry and so we are that safety net. Together we can make sure thousands of people have meals on their tables for themselves, for the kids, their parents. That’s what caring communities do and that’s what we are here for.”

