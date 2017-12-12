Ballot drive launched to keep prevailing wage law intact

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Construction trade unions are launching a ballot drive to keep intact Michigan’s law that requires better wages and benefits for workers on state-financed building projects.

The Republican-led Legislature could vote early next year to repeal the law, despite opposition from GOP Gov. Rick Snyder, who supports it as a way to promote in-demand jobs in the trades. A group has turned in signatures for veto-proof initiated legislation.

That prompted supporters of the law to announce Monday their own initiative. If they collect enough signatures, voters ultimately would decide the fate of the wage law next November.

Labor leaders say they are lobbying Republican legislators to not vote on the first initiative and instead let voters decide. But they want a backup plan in case the Legislature passes it.

